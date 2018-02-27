Read More

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC is a United Kingdom, retail-only bank focused primarily on providing residential mortgages, savings, and credit cards to customers. Virgin Money also offers a range of investment and insurance products. Its distribution network has a variety of channels, including online and mobile, intermediaries, call centers, and a national network of branches. The banks' business model emphasizes cost-effective growth, customer service, and a low risk profile, as the bank eschews legacy products on its balance sheet. The bank's net revenue is overwhelmingly net interest income. Residential mortgages constitute a majority of the bank's loan portfolio, most notably exposed to greater London and southeast England.