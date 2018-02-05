Benzinga Pro
Varex Imaging Corporation
VREX
:NASDAQ
Sector:
Healthcare
Industry:
Diagnostics & Research
38.41
0 (0%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
38.41
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
27.8 - 43.76
50 Day Moving Avg.
39.13
PE Ratio
26.718714
Shares Outstanding
37.54M
Market Cap
1.44B
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
12/20/17
JP Morgan
Upgrades
Underweight
Neutral
0.0
10/04/17
JP Morgan
Downgrades
Neutral
Underweight
0.0
8/09/17
Jefferies
Initiates Coverage On
Buy
34.0
Headlines
Press Releases
40 Biggest Movers From Friday
Lisa Levin
Mon, 05 Feb 2018 05:28:23 -0400
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Lisa Levin
Fri, 02 Feb 2018 13:22:26 -0400
Varex Sees FY18 Adj. EPS $1.82-$1.92 vs $1.94 Est.
Hal Lindon
Thu, 01 Feb 2018 17:16:11 -0400
Varex Imaging Reports Q1 Adj. EPS $0.23 vs $0.40 Est., Sales $176M vs $194M Est.
Hal Lindon
Thu, 01 Feb 2018 17:15:47 -0400
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2017
Lisa Levin
Wed, 20 Dec 2017 10:14:24 -0400
JP Morgan Upgrades Varex Imaging to Neutral
Eddie Staley
Wed, 20 Dec 2017 07:32:22 -0400
Varex Imaging Sees FY18 Adj. EPS $1.78-$1.88 vs $1.59 Est.
Hal Lindon
Thu, 09 Nov 2017 17:31:49 -0400
Varex Reports Q4 Adj. EPS $0.59 vs $0.50 Est., Sales $698M May Not Compare to $213.73M Est.
Hal Lindon
Thu, 09 Nov 2017 17:31:28 -0400
JP Morgan Downgrades Varex Imaging to Underweight
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 04 Oct 2017 07:53:43 -0400
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2017
Lisa Levin
Wed, 09 Aug 2017 09:24:02 -0400
Varex Imaging Names Managing Director For China Along With Consolidation Of Operations In China
PRNewswire
4 days ago
Varex Imaging To Introduce New Power Chain Solution And Exhibit X-Ray Components At European Congress Of Radiology
PRNewswire
Feb 28, 2018
Varex Imaging To Participate In BTIG Healthcare Conference
PRNewswire
Feb 20, 2018
Varex Imaging To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders
PRNewswire
Feb 13, 2018
Varex Imaging Announces Financial Results For First Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2018
PRNewswire
Feb 01, 2018
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for VAREX IMAGING, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Werner Enterprises, K12, RA PHARMCTL INC, and TOCAGEN INC — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
Globe Newswire
Jan 30, 2018
Varex Imaging Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Release And Conference Call
PRNewswire
Jan 16, 2018
Varex Imaging To Present At JP Morgan Healthcare Conference
PRNewswire
Jan 03, 2018
Varex Sets Annual Meeting And Record Dates
PRNewswire
Dec 18, 2017
Varex Imaging To Showcase New X-ray Components At RSNA Annual Meeting And Exhibition
PRNewswire
Nov 27, 2017
Partner Headlines
5 Best-Performing Spin-Offs of —…–7
GuruFocus
3 days ago
Tracking David Einhorn's Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update
Seeking Alpha
Feb 16, 2018
Cooke & Bieler Lp Buys Johnson Controls International PLC, Arrow Electronics Inc, Verizon ...
GuruFocus
Feb 07, 2018
Varex Imaging Corporation's (VREX) CEO Sunny Sanyal on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Feb 02, 2018
Midday Gainers / Losers (2/2/2018)
Seeking Alpha
Feb 02, 2018
Healthcare Gainers / Losers as of 11:00 am (2/2/2018)
Seeking Alpha
Feb 02, 2018
Varex Imaging misses by $0.17, misses on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Feb 01, 2018
Notable earnings after Thursday's close
Seeking Alpha
Jan 31, 2018
Zacks.com featured highlights include: Freeport-McMoRan, Herman Miller, Potlatch, Myers and Varex Imaging
Zacks
Jan 10, 2018
Your Daily Pharma Scoop: AEterna Zentaris Gets FDA Nod, Valeant Finalizes Sprout Sale, Roche Gets EC Approval
Seeking Alpha
Dec 21, 2017
Company Profile
Read More
Varex Imaging Corp is engaged in designing and manufacturing of X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, imaging software and inspection accelerators.
