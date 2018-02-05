Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
Trade VREX stock with recommended broker Ally Invest. Commissions as low as $3.95.

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
12/20/17JP MorganUpgradesUnderweightNeutral0.0
10/04/17JP MorganDowngradesNeutralUnderweight0.0
8/09/17JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy34.0
Show more Loading articles...

Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp is engaged in designing and manufacturing of X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, imaging software and inspection accelerators.