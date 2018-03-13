Read More

Verde Resources Inc operates as an exploration stage company. It is undertaking natural mineral resource extraction management services, and it expects to hire a mine management team to supervise the mineral resource extraction activities to ensure that the operations can be carried out without significant problems. Further, the group seeks to identify new acquisition opportunities for some of the most sought-after mineral-rich areas around the world. The company primarily explore for gold in Malaysia. It holds interests in the Merapoh Gold Mine, which is located in northern Pahang and in the middle of Malaysia's gold metallogenic belt. The group primarily explore for gold in Malaysia.