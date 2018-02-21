Read More

Viralytics Ltd is incorporated in Australia. The Company is engaged in the clinical development of the product CAVATAK. This was achieved through progression of a Phase II US clinical study; completion and reporting of the single-dose Phase I intravenous study; progressing preclinical programs in cancer types including superficial bladder cancer and leukaemia; and enhancement of the intellectual property assets attached to the product. Its clinical program comprises trials using CAVATAK administered either intraveneously or directly into the tumour (intratumourally). CAVATAK is proposed mode of action is to kill both local tumour cells and distant metastatic cells, by direct cytolysis and by inducing an immune response to tumour cells.