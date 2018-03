Read More

Validus Holdings is a holding company for reinsurance and insurance operating companies and investment advisors. The company includes Validus Reinsurance, Talbot Underwriting, Western World Insurance Group, and AlphaCat Managers. Validus Reinsurance is a Bermuda-based reinsurer focused on treaty reinsurance. Talbot is a specialty insurance group that mainly operates in the Lloyd's insurance market. Western World Insurance Group is a U.S. specialty lines insurance company that specialises in excess and surplus lines. AlphaCat Managers provides investment and capital-management advice for third parties and Validus insurance-linked securities, as well as other property-catastrophe and specialty reinsurance investments.