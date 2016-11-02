Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade VPHM stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
11/19/13
Stifel Nicolaus
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
11/12/13
JP Morgan
Downgrades
Overweight
Neutral
50.0
11/11/13
PiperJaffray
Downgrades
Overweight
Neutral
Headlines
Press Releases
Aurinia Pharma Merits Speculative Buy On M&A Appeal; Phase 3 Study Remains Paramount
Jim Swanson
Wed, 02 Nov 2016 12:05:54 -0400
Shire Completes Tender Offer for ViroPharma
Charles Gross
Fri, 24 Jan 2014 08:59:30 -0400
Boise Cascade Will Replace ViroPharma in S&P SmallCap 600
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 16 Jan 2014 18:19:27 -0400
Shire Waives OFT Condition Relating to Acquisition Of ViroPharma
Charles Gross
Wed, 15 Jan 2014 10:30:20 -0400
US Stock Futures Signal Flat Start On Wall Street
Monica Gerson
Fri, 27 Dec 2013 07:57:53 -0400
Shire Extends Tender Offer for ViroPharma to Thursday, January 9, 2014
Charles Gross
Fri, 27 Dec 2013 06:57:29 -0400
Shires Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period Expires for Acquisition of ViroPharma
Charles Gross
Wed, 11 Dec 2013 08:04:41 -0400
UPDATE: Stifel Downgrades ViroPharma Following News of Proposed Acquisition by Shire Pharmaceuticals
Dwight Einhorn
Tue, 19 Nov 2013 10:19:19 -0400
Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades ViroPharma Incorporated to Hold, Removes $47.00 PT
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 19 Nov 2013 09:12:32 -0400
UPDATE: J.P. Morgan Downgrades ViroPharma Following Announcement of Acquisition by Shire
Dwight Einhorn
Tue, 12 Nov 2013 11:40:24 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Shire Successfully Completes Tender Offer for ViroPharma
Newswire
Jan 24, 2014
Shire Waives OFT Condition Relating to the Acquisition of ViroPharma Inc.
Newswire
Jan 15, 2014
Shire Extends Tender Offer for ViroPharma
Newswire
Jan 10, 2014
Shire Extends Tender Offer for ViroPharma
Newswire
Dec 27, 2013
Annual Changes to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index
Globe Newswire
Dec 16, 2013
Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period Expires for Shire's Acquisition of ViroPharma
Newswire
Dec 11, 2013
Morgan & Morgan Announces the Investigation of ViroPharma Incorporated
Newswire
Nov 21, 2013
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Law Office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces Investigation of ViroPharma, Inc.
Business Wire
Nov 14, 2013
Law Firm Kirby McInerney LLP Investigating Potential Claims on Behalf of ViroPharma Incorporated Stockholders
Business Wire
Nov 13, 2013
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims That the Merger May Not Be in the Best Interest of Investors of ViroPharma, Inc. - VPHM
Newswire
Nov 13, 2013
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
Mario Gabelli Comments on ViroPharma
GuruFocus
Apr 30, 2014
Prem Watsa Cuts One of His 'Most Successful Investments'
GuruFocus
Mar 11, 2014
Bearish Canadian Investor Prem Watsa's 7 New Positions
GuruFocus
Feb 25, 2014
Mario Gabelli's Top 5 Fourth-Quarter Stock Buys
GuruFocus
Feb 07, 2014
Juniper, Synaptics Stocks Bolt Up Despite Downturn
Investor's Business Daily
Jan 28, 2014
Shire Sells Dermagraft - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Jan 20, 2014
Solid 2014 Expected for Shire - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Jan 16, 2014
Stocks Rebound, Market Back In Confirmed Uptrend
Investor's Business Daily
Jan 14, 2014
Stocks Up In Afternoon; Tesla Soars On Strong Sales
Investor's Business Daily
Jan 14, 2014
Top Funds Like Facebook And Health Care Stocks
Investor's Business Daily
Jan 07, 2014
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Earnings
View Earnings
Q2 2013
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.15
0.15
Rev:
105.06M
103.70M
Q3 2013
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.05
0.06
Rev:
113.35M
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products