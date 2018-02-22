Read More

Vishay Precision Group Inc manufactures and markets sensors, and sensor-based measurement systems, as well as specialty resistors and strain gages based on proprietary technology. The company provides precision products and solutions, many of which are "designed-in" by our customers, specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. Its significant portion of products and solutions are primarily based on proprietary foil technology and are produced as part of a vertically integrated structure. Most of its revenue is generated from the American region, followed by Europe and Asia.