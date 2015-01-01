Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Analyst Rating
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
12/01/14
DA Davidson
Maintains
Buy
30.0
11/26/13
DA Davidson
Maintains
Buy
28.0
11/12/13
Raymond James
Maintains
Outperform
24.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Mark Travis & Eric Marshall Share Their Stock Picks For 2015
Craig Jones
Thu, 01 Jan 2015 15:33:33 -0400
UPDATE: D.A. Davidson Reiterates On ViewPoint Financial Following OPEC Decision
Dwight Einhorn
Mon, 01 Dec 2014 10:36:08 -0400
DA Davidson Maintains Buy on ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc., Lowers PT to $30.00
James Hunt
Mon, 01 Dec 2014 09:14:13 -0400
ViewPoint Financial GroUp, Inc. Reports Q2 EPS of $0.26 vs $0.23 Est
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 22 Jul 2014 16:15:41 -0400
Viewpoint Financial Announces James McCarley, Keith Sockwell to Retire, board Names Tony Levecchio as Chair
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 20 May 2014 09:03:13 -0400
ViewPoint Financial GroUp, Inc. Reports Q1 EPS of $0.20, Inline
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 22 Apr 2014 16:24:31 -0400
ViewPoint Financial GroUp, Inc. Reports Q4 EPS of $0.19 vs $0.20 Est
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 04 Feb 2014 17:16:03 -0400
DA Davidson Maintains Buy on ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc., Raises PT to $28.00
Juan Lopez
Tue, 26 Nov 2013 14:16:05 -0400
UPDATE: Raymond James Reiterates on ViewPoint Financial Following Annual Texas Bank Tour
Dwight Einhorn
Tue, 12 Nov 2013 12:33:08 -0400
ViewPoint Financial GroUp, Inc. Reports Q3 EPS of $0.21 vs $0.24 Est
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 22 Oct 2013 17:54:32 -0400
ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc. To Complete Merger With LegacyTexas Group, Inc. on January 1, 2015; To Be Known as LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. and To Change Ticker Symbol to LTXB
Newswire
Dec 31, 2014
ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc. Receives Regulatory Approvals for Merger with LegacyTexas Group, Inc.
Newswire
Dec 10, 2014
ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend
Newswire
Oct 21, 2014
ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2014 Earnings
Newswire
Oct 21, 2014
ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc. Announces Dates of Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
Newswire
Oct 08, 2014
ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc. and LegacyTexas Group, Inc. Announce Amendment of Merger Agreement
Newswire
Aug 29, 2014
ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend
Newswire
Jul 22, 2014
ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2014 Earnings
Newswire
Jul 22, 2014
ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc. Announces Dates of Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
Newswire
Jul 09, 2014
ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc. and LegacyTexas Group, Inc. Announce Extension of Merger Agreement
Newswire
Jun 17, 2014
ViewPoint-LegacyTexas Merger Gets Regulatory Go-Ahead - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Dec 11, 2014
Three Small Cap Texas Banking Stocks Cashing In on the Texas Boom (TCBI, VPFG & FFIN)
Small Cap Network
Oct 20, 2014
Texas Capital Posts Dismal Q4 Earnings - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Jan 23, 2014
Should You Stay Invested in Cullen/Frost? - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Jan 07, 2014
Prosperity Bancshares Reiterated at Neutral - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Jan 02, 2014
ViewPoint Financial Upped to Strong Buy - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Dec 27, 2013
Zacks #5 Rank Additions for Friday - Tale of the Tape
Zacks
Oct 18, 2013
ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc. (VPFG) CFO Pathie E Mckee buys 1,000 Shares
GuruFocus
Feb 14, 2013
ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc. (VPFG) CEO Kevin J Hanigan buys 1,500 Shares
GuruFocus
Feb 12, 2013
Financials Off To Good Start This Year
Investor's Business Daily
Jan 24, 2013
Earnings
Q4 2012
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.3
0.28
Rev:
32.35M
31.50M
Q1 2013
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.26
0.21
Rev:
32.98M
