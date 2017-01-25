Read More

Vossloh is a rail infrastructure manufacturer domiciled in Germany. The company organises itself into four segments: customised modules, core components, life cycle solutions, and transportation. Customised modules, which generates the majority of revenue, manufactures, installs, and maintains switch systems and monitoring equipment for rail networks. Core components, the next most significant segment, provides rail fastening systems and manufactures concrete railway ties. Life cycle solutions maintains tracks and switches, and recycles old rails. The transportation segment produces locomotives. The company derives the vast majority of revenue in Europe, with significant operations in Asia and the Americas.