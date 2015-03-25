Read More

Vontobel Holding AG is a Swiss bank that operates in private banking, investment banking, and asset management. The asset management unit is the leading revenue earner for the group, and involves active management with a global presence. Through this division, it delivers investment offerings in equities, bonds, multiasset class investments, and alternative investments. The private banking segment offers financial advisory services, portfolio management, wealth planning, investment products and other services. Vontobel's portfolio of businesses is rounded out with its investment banking unit. Through the investment banking division, partner solutions are offered along with structured products for investment proposals, trading and sales, brokerage services, and research.