Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade VOG stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
8/07/12
CK Cooper
Maintains
Buy
2.0
8/07/12
Global Hunter Securities
Downgrades
Accumulate
Neutral
2.5
7/16/12
Wunderlich
Maintains
Hold
1.8
Headlines
Press Releases
UPDATE: Global Hunter Securities Downgrades Voyager Oil & Gas to Neutral on Financing Overhang
David Johnson
Tue, 07 Aug 2012 12:55:14 -0400
Global Hunter Securities Downgrdes Voyager Oil & gas from Accumulate to Neutral, Lowers PT from $3.50 to $2.50
Juan Lopez
Tue, 07 Aug 2012 08:44:32 -0400
CK Cooper Maintains Voyager Oil & gas at Buy, Lowers PT from $3 to $2
Juan Lopez
Tue, 07 Aug 2012 05:56:54 -0400
Voyager Oil & Gas Provides Operations Update
Allie Wickman
Tue, 17 Jul 2012 06:56:52 -0400
UPDATE: Wunderlich Securities Lowers PT on Voyager Oil & Gas $1.75
Viktor Puskorius
Mon, 16 Jul 2012 09:26:26 -0400
Wunderlich Securities Maintains Voyager Oil & gas at Hold, Lowers PT from $2 to $1.75
Juan Lopez
Mon, 16 Jul 2012 06:09:10 -0400
UPDATE: C.K. Cooper Reiterates Buy Rating, Lowers PT on Voyager Oil & Gas
Dwight Einhorn
Wed, 11 Jul 2012 11:34:53 -0400
CK Cooper Maintains Voyager Oil & gas at Buy, Lowers PT from $4 to $3
Juan Lopez
Wed, 11 Jul 2012 09:23:40 -0400
UPDATE: Wunderlich Securities Initiates Voyager Oil & Gas with Hold, $2 PT on Lack of Catalyst
David Johnson
Thu, 07 Jun 2012 09:57:49 -0400
Wunderlich Securities Initiates Voyager Oil & Gas at Hold, $2 PT
Joe Young
Thu, 07 Jun 2012 07:40:10 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Partner Headlines
Energy Sector Wrap
webmaster
Jul 17, 2012
Weekly CFO Sales Highlight: WWWW, FIO, CRIS, ARIA, VOG, APKT
GuruFocus
Apr 22, 2012
PLUG, BWEN, VOG: Growth Strategy Went Wrong, Time to Short?
Small Cap Network
Apr 10, 2012
VOG, DEJ, WRES: 3 Oversold Oil Stocks Ready to Rebound
Small Cap Network
Apr 02, 2012
VOYAGER OIL & GAS INC. (VOG) CFO & Treasurer Mitchell Raun Thompson sells 20,000 Shares
GuruFocus
Mar 19, 2012
VOYAGER OIL & GAS INC. (VOG) CEO & Secy James Russell Reger sells 49,580 Shares
GuruFocus
Mar 19, 2012
Oil's Relief Rally Loses Steam
webmaster
Aug 01, 2011
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products