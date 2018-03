Read More

BP is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2016, it produced 2.1 million barrels of liquids and 7.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At year-end 2016, reserves stood at 17.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 59% of which are liquids. The company operates refineries with a capacity of 1.9 million barrels of oil per day and holds a 20% interest in Russian oil company Rosneft.