Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade VOCS stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
4/24/13
Stifel Nicolaus
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
4/24/13
FBR Capital
Downgrades
Outperform
Market Perform
12.0
4/24/13
Wunderlich
Maintains
Buy
15.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Benzinga's M&A Chatter for Monday April 7, 2014
Charles Gross
Mon, 07 Apr 2014 17:58:38 -0400
Benzinga's Volume Movers
Lisa Levin
Mon, 07 Apr 2014 10:47:36 -0400
Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs
Lisa Levin
Mon, 07 Apr 2014 10:24:03 -0400
Morning Market Movers
Lisa Levin
Mon, 07 Apr 2014 09:40:14 -0400
Shares of Vocus Resume Trade, Now Up ~48%
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 07 Apr 2014 08:31:39 -0400
Shares of Vocus to Resume Trade at 8:30AM EDT
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 07 Apr 2014 08:13:25 -0400
UPDATE: Vocus Signs Deal to be Purchased by GTCR for $18/Share
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 07 Apr 2014 08:13:11 -0400
Vocus Signs Deal to be Purchased by GTCR for $18/Share
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 07 Apr 2014 08:00:37 -0400
Vocus Halted News Pending
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 07 Apr 2014 07:55:52 -0400
Vocus, Inc. Sees FY2014 EPS $0.31-0.34 vs $0.28 Est; Sees Sales $182.0M-183.0M vs $187.70M Est
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 04 Feb 2014 17:24:06 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Tenable Network Security Appoints Ron Kaiser to Board of Directors as Audit Committee Chair
Business Wire
Jul 20, 2015
GTCR Announces Acquisition of Vocus, Inc.
PRWeb
May 30, 2014
GTCR Acquires Vocus, Inc.
Business Wire
May 30, 2014
Edison Ventures Leads Follow on Investment in Salsa Labs
PRWeb
May 29, 2014
Vocus UK Announces Content Marketing/Thought Leadership Seminar in Cardiff
PRWeb
May 28, 2014
Vocus Marketing Suite Named "Social Tool of The Year" by 2014 SoMe Awards
PRWeb
May 23, 2014
GTCR Valor Companies, Inc. Waives Financing Proceeds Condition to Tender Offer for Vocus, Inc.
Business Wire
May 22, 2014
GTCR Valor Companies, Inc. Extends Tender Offer for Vocus, Inc. until May 30, 2014
Business Wire
May 21, 2014
Herald Publishing Company Selects Vocus Marketing Suite to Launch New Business Unit and Support Multiple Brands
PRWeb
May 21, 2014
GTCR Valor Companies, Inc. Extends Tender Offer for Vocus, Inc. Until May 21, 2014
Business Wire
May 16, 2014
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
Vocus Acquired by GTCR - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Jun 02, 2014
Vocus to Go Private - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Apr 08, 2014
Vocus (VOCS) Soars: Stock Adds 47% in Session - Tale of the Tape
Zacks
Apr 08, 2014
Is Vocus Up for Sale? - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Mar 13, 2014
Can Vocus (VOCS) Run Higher on Strong Earnings Estimate Revisions? - Tale of the Tape
Zacks
Feb 28, 2014
Vocus Inc. (VOCS) Crumbles: Stock Goes Down 6.0% - Tale of the Tape
Zacks
Feb 06, 2014
Vocus' Q4 Loss Narrower Than Expected - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Feb 05, 2014
Will Vocus (VOCS) Disappoint this Earnings Season? - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Feb 03, 2014
Vocus Downgraded to Neutral - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Dec 06, 2013
Vocus Inc. (VOCS): New Analyst Report from Zacks Equity Research - Zacks Equity Research Report
Zacks
Dec 05, 2013
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Earnings
View Earnings
Q4 2013
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.03
0.07
Rev:
45.26M
47.50M
Q1 2014
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.07
Expected
2014-04-29
Rev:
45.30M
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products