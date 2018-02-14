Read More

VNUE Inc belongs to the music industry. The company is carrying on business as a live entertainment music service company, which brings bands and fans together by capturing audio and video recordings of live performances and delivers the experience of a venue to home and hand. By streamlining the processes of curation, clearing, capturing, distribution and monetization, it manages the complexities of the music ecosystem. It is also branching into many other entertainment experiences comedy, plays, musicals, university lectures, professional demonstrations and panel discussions.