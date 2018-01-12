Market Overview

1/12/18Stephens & Co.Initiates Coverage OnOverweight89.0
1/04/18RBC CapitalUpgradesOutperformTop Pick0.0
12/14/17JefferiesUpgradesHoldBuy0.0
Q3 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.89 0.9 0.01
Rev: 551.27M 554.23M 2.96M
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-04-25
