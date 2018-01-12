Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
1/12/18
Stephens & Co.
Initiates Coverage On
Overweight
89.0
1/04/18
RBC Capital
Upgrades
Outperform
Top Pick
0.0
12/14/17
Jefferies
Upgrades
Hold
Buy
0.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Benzinga Pro's 7 Stocks To Watch Today
Jayson Derrick
Fri, 12 Jan 2018 10:39:44 -0400
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 12, 2018
Lisa Levin
Fri, 12 Jan 2018 10:26:45 -0400
Vantiv Shares Up 5.47% Premarket After Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage With Overweight Rating And $89 Price Target
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 12 Jan 2018 09:25:29 -0400
Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage On Vantiv with Overweight Rating, Announces $89.00 Price Target
Eddie Staley
Fri, 12 Jan 2018 08:07:32 -0400
RBC Capital Upgrades Vantiv to Top Pick
Eddie Staley
Thu, 04 Jan 2018 08:00:19 -0400
Seeing Notable Block Trade In Vantiv After Hours; 1.4M Shares At $73.94
Hal Lindon
Wed, 27 Dec 2017 17:34:19 -0400
Jefferies: M&A, Tax Reform Drive Vantiv Upside
Shanthi Rexaline
Thu, 14 Dec 2017 16:44:47 -0400
Jefferies Upgrades Vantiv to Buy
Eddie Staley
Thu, 14 Dec 2017 07:59:14 -0400
Vantiv Will Be The Merchant Acquirer To Own Over 2018, Says Buckingham
Shanthi Rexaline
Fri, 08 Dec 2017 10:30:29 -0400
Buckingham Upgrades Vantiv to Buy
Eddie Staley
Fri, 08 Dec 2017 09:08:53 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Vantiv Stockholders Approve Merger Transaction
PRNewswire
Jan 08, 2018
Vantiv Prices Senior Notes Offering
PRNewswire
Dec 07, 2017
Vantiv And Worldpay Name Executive Leadership Team For Combined Company
PRNewswire
Dec 04, 2017
Vantiv Launches Senior Notes Offering
PRNewswire
Dec 04, 2017
Xtime Integrates Vantiv Payments to Accelerate Service Checkout
PRNewswire
Nov 08, 2017
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vantiv, Nxstage Medical, Newell Brands, Nordstrom, Newmont Mining, and Emerson Electric – New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
Globe Newswire
Nov 06, 2017
Vantiv Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results
PRNewswire
Oct 26, 2017
Vantiv, Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
Oct 26, 2017
Netsurion and Vantiv Team for Live-video Webcast to Help Solve the P2PE, EMV and PCI Cybersecurity Puzzle
Globe Newswire
Oct 12, 2017
Vantiv to Announce Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results on Oct. 26
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Partner Headlines
Vantiv Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade
Investor's Business Daily
Jan 16, 2018
Stocks With Rising Composite Ratings: Vantiv
Investor's Business Daily
Jan 05, 2018
How To Offer More Value To Your Clients In 2018
Seeking Alpha
Jan 02, 2018
Bulletproof Investing Performance: Week 5
Seeking Alpha
Jan 01, 2018
Vantiv Joins Elite List Of Stocks With 95-Plus Composite Rating
Investor's Business Daily
Dec 26, 2017
Tourbillon Capital Partners LP Buys Vantiv Inc, Discovery Communications Inc, eBay Inc, Sells ...
GuruFocus
Dec 15, 2017
Daniel Loeb Buys DowDuPont Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Vantiv Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, General ...
GuruFocus
Dec 08, 2017
Vantiv Shows Rising Relative Price Performance; Still Shy Of Key Threshold
Investor's Business Daily
Dec 01, 2017
Another Reason To Buy Netflix; These 3 Banking Giants Trigger Entries: S&P 500 Futures
Investor's Business Daily
Nov 28, 2017
Vantiv sees Worldpay deal closing mid-January; shares up 2%
Seeking Alpha
Nov 28, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Earnings
View Earnings
Q3 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.89
0.9
0.01
Rev:
551.27M
554.23M
2.96M
Q1 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-04-25
Rev:
