Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canadian-based gold exploration company. The company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration of properties located in Brazil. The company operates in two geographic areas: Canada and Brazil. The company owns and operates Volta Grande Gold project, located in the municipality of Senador Jose PorfĂ­rio, in the northern region of Para State in northern Brazil and Patrocino gold project, situated in the Para State.