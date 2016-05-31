Read More

VietNam Holding Ltd is a closed-end investment holding company. The company invests in securities of former State-owned Entities in Vietnam. The investment objective of the company is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have high growth potential at an attractive valuation. The company's portfolio consists of the traded equity shares of Vietnamese companies or companies doing a portion of their business in Vietnam. The company's investment portfolio is managed by VietNam Holding Asset Management Limited.