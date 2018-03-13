Read More

Fantex Inc is a marketing services provider in the United States. Its range of operations covers brand acquisition, marketing and brand development in the interest of professional athletes, entertainers, and other high-profile individuals. Fantex's strategy revolves around 3 pillars; Evaluation, Acquisition, and Enhancement. Evaluation is the analysis done before the company enters a brand agreement. Acquisition relates to the initial steps of acquiring a brand such as negotiation of brand price etc and Enhancing Brand Value is where the company builds a portfolio of brands and enhances them with the help of technology and data applications.