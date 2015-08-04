Market Overview

Verde Media Group Inc operates a managed media financing company. It primarily focuses on the production, distribution, and development functions for film and television. The company consists of three integrated divisions, BioTech Division, which manages a portfolio of biotech companies. Verde Agency Division which provides public relations, marketing, and corporate services to clients in various industries. The Verde Entertainment division operates a managed media company with production, distribution, development and acquisition functions for film, television, and multimedia.
