Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Analyst Rating
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
4/29/13
Jefferies
Maintains
Hold
49.3
3/26/13
Wunderlich
Maintains
Buy
55.0
2/13/13
Evercore Partners
Downgrades
Overweight
Equal-Weight
Headlines
Press Releases
Benzinga's M&A Chatter for Friday June 7, 2013
Charles Gross
Sun, 09 Jun 2013 11:58:29 -0400
Virgin Media Says Liberty Global Closes Acquisition, Virgin Media to Cease Trading on June 7th
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 07 Jun 2013 11:26:37 -0400
Virgin Media Reports Fundamental Change, Make-Whole Fundamental Change Regarding Outstanding Convertible Senior Notes
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 07 Jun 2013 11:06:10 -0400
5 Services Stocks With The Highest EPS
Lisa Levin
Thu, 16 May 2013 07:06:57 -0400
UPDATE: Jefferies Raises PT on Virgin Media on Model Update
Dwight Einhorn
Mon, 29 Apr 2013 11:33:17 -0400
Jefferies Maintains Hold on Virgin Media Inc., Raises PT to $49.30
Juan Lopez
Mon, 29 Apr 2013 09:24:20 -0400
Jefferies Maintains Hold on Virgin Media Inc., Raises PT to $49.30
Juan Lopez
Mon, 29 Apr 2013 09:05:45 -0400
Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs
Lisa Levin
Mon, 01 Apr 2013 10:50:28 -0400
Wunderlich Maintains Buy on Virgin Media Inc., Raises PT to $55.00
Juan Lopez
Tue, 26 Mar 2013 07:35:10 -0400
Discretionary ETF: Best SPDR For 3 Years
ETF Professor
Mon, 25 Mar 2013 14:14:36 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Virgin Media Announces Fundamental Change and Make-Whole Fundamental Change Relating to Outstanding Convertible Senior Notes
Business Wire
Jun 07, 2013
Liberty Media Corporation to Join the NASDAQ-100 Index Beginning June 5, 2013
Globe Newswire
May 29, 2013
Virgin Media Announces Notice of Change of Control and Offer to Purchase Relating to Certain Outstanding Notes
Business Wire
May 03, 2013
Virgin Media Notification of First Quarter 2013 Results
Business Wire
Apr 09, 2013
Semi-Annual Changes to the NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index
Globe Newswire
Mar 11, 2013
Morgan & Morgan Announces Investigation of Virgin Media
Newswire
Feb 21, 2013
Virgin Media Announces the Expiration of Consent Solicitations Relating to Certain Outstanding Notes
Business Wire
Feb 15, 2013
Virgin Media Announces Required Consents Received In Its 2018 Notes Consent Solicitation
Business Wire
Feb 13, 2013
Virgin Media Announces Required Consents Received In Its 2019 Notes Consent Solicitation
Business Wire
Feb 13, 2013
The Law Firm of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces Investigation into Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by the Board of Virgin Media, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Liberty Global Inc.
Newswire
Feb 07, 2013
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Strategic Moves Strengthen the Competitive Upsides of This Communications Colossus
GuruFocus
Mar 25, 2014
3 Stocks Dan Loeb Has Been Buying
GuruFocus
Jun 12, 2013
George Soros' Biggest Dividend Stock Buys as of Q1/2013
GuruFocus
May 22, 2013
TiVo's Loss Narrows in 1Q - Analyst Blog
Zacks
May 22, 2013
Daniel Loeb Adds 3 New Buys to Top 10
GuruFocus
May 17, 2013
Virgin Media Remains Neutral - Analyst Blog
Zacks
May 17, 2013
New Buys of Jeremy Grantham
GuruFocus
May 14, 2013
The Top 5 New Buys of GMO's Jeremy Grantham
GuruFocus
May 14, 2013
Third Point Update and Top Three
GuruFocus
May 10, 2013
Large Insider Sells Reported in the Entertainment Industry
GuruFocus
May 10, 2013
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Earnings
Q1 2013
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
25.33
46
Rev:
1.05B
1.04B
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
