Volex PLC acts as a global suppliers of cable assembly solutions. The company operates through two divisions: Power Cord Division and Cable Assemblies Division. The Power Cord Division is involved in the sale and manufacture of electrical power products to manufacturers of electrical/electronic devices and appliances. Cable Assemblies Division engages in sale and manufacture of cables permitting the transfer of electronic, radio-frequency and optical data. The company serves a diverse range of markets including consumer electronics, medical equipment, data centers, telecommunications, industrial robotics and the automotive industry. Its primary geographic markets are Asia (excluding India), North America, Europe, India, and South America.