Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
8/16/13
Needham
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
8/16/13
Topeka
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
23.0
8/16/13
Standpoint Research
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
Headlines
Press Releases
Amended 13D Filing from GAMCO on Volterra Semi Shows Liquidated Position
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 03 Oct 2013 13:18:03 -0400
Maxim Extends Tender Offer for Outstanding Shares of Volterra Semiconductor to October 1, 2013
Charles Gross
Mon, 23 Sep 2013 22:07:28 -0400
Standpoint Research Downgrades Volterra Semiconductor Corporation to Hold
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 16 Aug 2013 09:19:40 -0400
UPDATE: Topeka Capital Markets Downgrades Volterra Semiconductor Following Maxim Acquisition Announcement
Dwight Einhorn
Fri, 16 Aug 2013 08:42:21 -0400
Benzinga's Top Downgrades
Lisa Levin
Fri, 16 Aug 2013 08:22:09 -0400
Topeka Capital Downgrades Volterra Semiconductor Corporation to Hold, Raises PT to $23.00
Juan Lopez
Fri, 16 Aug 2013 07:30:04 -0400
B Riley & Co Downgrades Volterra Semiconductor Corporation to Sell, Raises PT to $23.00
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 16 Aug 2013 06:49:05 -0400
Deutsche Bank Downgrades Volterra Semiconductor Corporation to Hold, Raises PT to $23.00
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 16 Aug 2013 06:47:22 -0400
Needham Downgrades Volterra Semiconductor Corporation to Hold
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 16 Aug 2013 06:44:06 -0400
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Gold Rallies Hard On Egyptian Turmoil, MannKind Drops
Jake L'Ecuyer
Thu, 15 Aug 2013 15:33:42 -0400
Maxim Integrated Completes Acquisition of Volterra Semiconductor Corporation
Newswire
Oct 01, 2013
Maxim Integrated Announces One-Day Extension of Tender Offer for Outstanding Shares of Volterra Semiconductor Corporation, to October 1, 2013
Newswire
Sep 23, 2013
Maxim Integrated Announces Receipt of U.S. Antitrust Clearance Following Expiration of Applicable Waiting Period for Acquisition of Volterra Semiconductor
Newswire
Sep 09, 2013
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Claims of Fiduciary Duty by Board of Volterra Semiconductor Corporation in Connection With the Sale of the Company -- VLTR
Globe Newswire
Sep 09, 2013
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Law Office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces Investigation of Volterra Semiconductor Corporation
Business Wire
Aug 27, 2013
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Law Office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces Investigation of Volterra Semiconductor Corporation - VLTR
Newswire
Aug 22, 2013
Ryan & Maniskas, LLP Announces Investigation of Volterra Semiconductor Corporation
Newswire
Aug 16, 2013
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims That the Merger May Not Be in the Best Interest of Investors of Volterra Semiconductor, Inc. - VLTR
Newswire
Aug 15, 2013
Maxim Integrated Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Volterra Semiconductor, a Leader in Integrated Power
Newswire
Aug 15, 2013
Volterra to Present at Oppenheimer Technology, Internet and Communications Conference
Globe Newswire
Aug 08, 2013
Mario Gabelli Comments on Volterra Semiconductor Corp
GuruFocus
Jan 03, 2014
Billionaire Buzz on Three Tech Stocks
GuruFocus
Dec 11, 2013
Four Technology Picks in Review
GuruFocus
Oct 18, 2013
Stocks Move Up As Jobless Claims Surprisingly Decline
Investor's Business Daily
Sep 26, 2013
Guru Real Time Activity: August 19-23
GuruFocus
Aug 24, 2013
Maxim to Take Over Volterra - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Aug 19, 2013
Volterra Semiconductor Corporation (VLTR) Enters Overbought Territory - Tale of the Tape
Zacks
Aug 16, 2013
Maxim buying Volterra Semi
Investor's Business Daily
Aug 15, 2013
Maxim Integrated To Buy Volterra, Add To Product Line
Investor's Business Daily
Aug 15, 2013
Stocks Open Quietly Lower; McDonald's, Yahoo Lose Ground
Investor's Business Daily
Jul 22, 2013
Earnings
Q2 2013
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.16
0.13
Rev:
35.61M
34.40M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
