Voltas Ltd is one of India's largest air conditioning companies. It provides engineering solutions for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, refrigeration, textile machinery, and heavy equipment. The company sources, installs, and services technological systems to complete electromechanical projects and other engineering products. Water treatment and rural electrification projects increase revenue and expand reach. Voltas has four operating segments: electromechanical, engineering, unitary cooling products, and others. Remote monitoring and maintenance systems keep track of performance and strengthen relationships with customers. The majority of revenue comes from India, with the remainder split among the Middle East, Singapore, and other regions.