Voltari Corp is a US-based company which is in the business of acquiring, financing and leasing commercial real properties. The company owns two commercial real properties in Long Branch, New Jersey and in Flanders, New York. It leases its property to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A, and 7-Eleven Corporation. The company operates through the single segment being the Acquiring, financing, and leasing commercial real estate properties. The company derives its revenue from the rental income received through the leasing agreements.