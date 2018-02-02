Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From VLP
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($VLP)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
Valero Energy Partners LP
VLP
:NYSE
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Energy
Industry:
Oil & Gas Midstream
38.52
0 (0%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
38.52
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
39 - 50.07
50 Day Moving Avg.
43.93
PE Ratio
14.298378
Shares Outstanding
68.17M
Market Cap
2.63B
Trade VLP stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
2/05/18
Barclays
Maintains
Equal-Weight
Equal-Weight
47.0
1/17/18
Barclays
Downgrades
Overweight
Equal-Weight
0.0
1/05/18
Credit Suisse
Initiates Coverage On
Neutral
47.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Valero Energy Partners Reports Q4 EPS $0.71 vs $0.73 Est., Sales $126M vs $117M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 02 Feb 2018 07:58:55 -0400
Valero Energy Partners Raises Qtr. Distribution From $0.48 to $0.5075/Share
Hal Lindon
Wed, 24 Jan 2018 17:23:17 -0400
The Market In 5 Minutes: Apple Downgrade, Bitcoin Extends Fall, A Cannabis Genome
Benzinga Newsdesk
Wed, 17 Jan 2018 10:00:11 -0400
Barclays Downgrades Valero Energy Partners to Equal-Weight
Eddie Staley
Wed, 17 Jan 2018 07:38:42 -0400
Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage On Valero Energy Partners with Neutral Rating, Announces $47.00 Price Target
Eddie Staley
Fri, 05 Jan 2018 09:17:56 -0400
Valero Energy Partners Highlights Purchases Of Porth Arthur Terminal Assets, Parkway Pipeline From Valero Energy For $508M
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 27 Oct 2017 06:53:44 -0400
Valero Energy Partners Reports Q3 EPS $0.65 vs $0.71 Est., Sales $109.34M vs $111M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 27 Oct 2017 06:52:50 -0400
Valero Energy Partners Raises Qtr. Distribution From $0.455 To $0.48/Unit
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 19 Oct 2017 16:20:14 -0400
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2017
Lisa Levin
Wed, 23 Aug 2017 09:17:44 -0400
The Market In 5 Minutes
Benzinga News Desk
Wed, 23 Aug 2017 07:32:36 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Valero Energy Partners LP Will Attend The Mizuho Energy Summit
Globe Newswire
3 days ago
Valero Energy Partners LP Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K
Globe Newswire
Feb 22, 2018
Michael Ciskowski to Retire as Valero Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer May 3; Donna Titzman to Assume CFO Position
Globe Newswire
Feb 07, 2018
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Valero Energy Partners LP, Middlesex Water, ForeScout Technologies, Calithera Biosciences, eBay, and DexCom — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
Globe Newswire
Feb 02, 2018
Valero Energy Partners LP Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
Globe Newswire
Feb 02, 2018
Valero Energy Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
Globe Newswire
Feb 01, 2018
Valero Energy Partners LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution by 5.7 Percent
Globe Newswire
Jan 24, 2018
Valero Energy Partners to Announce Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Results on February 2, 2018
Globe Newswire
Dec 21, 2017
Valero Energy Partners LP Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results
Globe Newswire
Oct 27, 2017
Valero Energy Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results
Globe Newswire
Oct 26, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
4Q17 MLP Distribution Recap: A Cut-Free Quarter
Seeking Alpha
Mar 01, 2018
Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 24: No Dividend Is Ever Truly Safe
Seeking Alpha
Feb 27, 2018
Bottom Of The Barrel
Seeking Alpha
Feb 25, 2018
Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP) Files –…-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December '–, ...
GuruFocus
Feb 22, 2018
T Boone Pickens Buys Antero Midstream GP LP, Continental Resources Inc, Enterprise Products ...
GuruFocus
Feb 13, 2018
Valero Energy CFO Ciskowski to retire; Treasurer Titzman will take role
Seeking Alpha
Feb 07, 2018
Michael Ciskowski to Retire as Valero Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer May ...
GuruFocus
Feb 07, 2018
Valero Energy Partners' (VLP) COO Rich Lashway on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Feb 02, 2018
Valero Energy Partners misses by $0.02, beats on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Feb 02, 2018
Notable earnings before Friday's open
Seeking Alpha
Feb 01, 2018
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Earnings
View Earnings
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.74
0.71
-0.03
Rev:
117.06M
126.30M
9.24M
Q1 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-04-27
Rev:
Company Profile
Read More
Valero Energy Partners is a master limited partnership that transports crude and refined products. Its integrated logistics assets align strategically with its refining sponsor's operations predominantly in the U.S. Gulf Coast and midcontinent.
Visit company website
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products