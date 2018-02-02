Market Overview

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
2/05/18BarclaysMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight47.0
1/17/18BarclaysDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight0.0
1/05/18Credit SuisseInitiates Coverage OnNeutral47.0

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.74 0.71 -0.03
Rev: 117.06M 126.30M 9.24M
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-04-27
Rev:

Valero Energy Partners is a master limited partnership that transports crude and refined products. Its integrated logistics assets align strategically with its refining sponsor's operations predominantly in the U.S. Gulf Coast and midcontinent.
