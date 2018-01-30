Read More

Velan Inc is a manufacturer of industrial valves. It offers products such as Gate valves, check valves, cryogenic, steam traps and others which are used in various industries including power generation, oil, and gas, refining and petrochemicals, chemical, liquid natural gas (LNG) and cryogenics, pulp and paper, geothermal processes and shipbuilding. Velan operates in various geographical regions which are Canada, United States, France, Italy and Other and it earns revenue from the sale of goods and through offering services.