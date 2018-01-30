Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
Trade VLNSF stock with recommended broker Ally Invest. Commissions as low as $3.95.

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

Dividends View Dividends

Yield
2.28%
Ex-Date
Mar 14, 2018
Payment
0.077
Pay-Date
Mar 29, 2018

Company Profile

Velan Inc is a manufacturer of industrial valves. It offers products such as Gate valves, check valves, cryogenic, steam traps and others which are used in various industries including power generation, oil, and gas, refining and petrochemicals, chemical, liquid natural gas (LNG) and cryogenics, pulp and paper, geothermal processes and shipbuilding. Velan operates in various geographical regions which are Canada, United States, France, Italy and Other and it earns revenue from the sale of goods and through offering services.
Visit company website