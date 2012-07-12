Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Headlines
Press Releases
Valence Technology Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Business Reorganization
Allie Wickman
Thu, 12 Jul 2012 09:53:23 -0400
Valence Technology Halted Pending News
Allie Wickman
Thu, 12 Jul 2012 08:53:11 -0400
Valence Signs Supply Agreement With Healthcare Leader Enovate
Allie Wickman
Wed, 20 Jun 2012 09:11:40 -0400
Valence Technology Receives Further NASDAQ Delisting Notification Related to Minimum Bid Price
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 19 Jun 2012 16:48:01 -0400
Valence Technology Spokesperson Says No News to Account for 23% Move Today, Moving Off Recent 52 Week Low
Charles Gross
Fri, 20 Apr 2012 13:35:28 -0400
Valence Technology Reports Q3 EPS $(0.01) vs $(0.02) Est
Allie Wickman
Wed, 08 Feb 2012 17:06:54 -0400
Valence Technology Wins European Patent Appeal
Allie Wickman
Mon, 06 Feb 2012 10:05:32 -0400
Valence Technology Announces Private Placement of 2.07M Shares at $0.97/Share on Jan 13
Allie Wickman
Thu, 19 Jan 2012 09:21:38 -0400
Valence Technology Affirms Safety Features of Lithium Phosphate Battery Chemistry
Matthew Kennedy
Tue, 29 Nov 2011 09:15:23 -0400
Valence Technology Receives $7.2M Order from Electric Vehicles International for UPS Trucks
Eddie Staley
Thu, 25 Aug 2011 09:04:16 -0400
NASDAQ Changes Trading Halt Status in Valence Technology, Inc.
Benzinga Staff
Jul 12, 2012
Valence Signs Supply Agreement With Healthcare Leader Enovate
Benzinga Staff
Jun 20, 2012
Valence Technology Receives Further NASDAQ Delisting Notification Related to Minimum Bid Price
Benzinga Staff
Jun 19, 2012
Valence Technology Settles Patent Dispute With Hydro-Quebec
Benzinga Staff
Jun 13, 2012
Photo Release -- Valence Partnership With PVI Boosts Electric Truck and Bus Sales in Europe
Benzinga Staff
May 30, 2012
Valence Technology Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 Financial Results and Business Highlights
Benzinga Staff
May 23, 2012
Valence Technology Announces Release Date and Conference Call Information for Fiscal Year 2012 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
Benzinga Staff
May 09, 2012
Valence Technology to Participate in Deutsche Bank Securities Investor Conference
Benzinga Staff
May 01, 2012
Semi-Annual Changes to the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index
Benzinga Staff
Mar 12, 2012
Electric Vehicles International Wins GSA Approval to Supply US Government & Military
PRWeb
Mar 01, 2012
Partner Headlines
Valence Technology Inc. Reports Operating Results (10-Q)
GuruFocus
Aug 09, 2012
VLNC, AONE, ABAT: Should You short Battery Stocks?
Small Cap Network
Jul 16, 2012
AONE, VLNC, ENS: Is A123 the Next Bankruptcy Candidate?
Small Cap Network
Jul 10, 2012
Apricus Bioscience, Quepasa Corporation Among Stocks setting 52-Week Lows Wednesday
webmaster
Jun 06, 2012
Valence Technology Inc. Reports Operating Results (10-K)
GuruFocus
May 23, 2012
AONE, VLNC, ABAT, XIDE: It is Becoming All Too Predictable Now
Small Cap Network
Mar 12, 2012
Valence Technology Inc. Reports Operating Results (10-Q)
GuruFocus
Feb 08, 2012
5 Stocks Flashing 'Buy' Alerts
TheStreet.Com
Jan 19, 2012
5 Stocks Flashing 'Buy' Alerts
webmaster
Jan 19, 2012
Insiders Trading WBMD, SNI, VLNC, JPM
TheStreet.Com
Jan 19, 2012
