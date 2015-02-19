Benzinga Pro
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
12/12/14
Clarksons Platou
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
10/07/14
GMP Securities
Initiates Coverage on
Buy
15.0
6/10/14
Canaccord Genuity
Initiates Coverage on
Hold
Headlines
Press Releases
Top 4 NASDAQ Stocks In The Shipping Industry With The Lowest PEG Ratio
Monica Gerson
Thu, 19 Feb 2015 05:33:28 -0400
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Precision Castparts Slides After Weak Q3 Outlook; Schlumberger Shares Spike Higher
Garrett Cook
Fri, 16 Jan 2015 16:36:54 -0400
Clarkson Capital Markets Downgrades Knightsbridge Tankers Limited to Hold
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 12 Dec 2014 13:55:30 -0400
Earnings Scheduled For November 21, 2014
Monica Gerson
Fri, 21 Nov 2014 05:55:53 -0400
Shares of Knightsbridge Shipping to Resume Trade at 6:15 p.m. EDT
Eddie Staley
Tue, 07 Oct 2014 17:50:05 -0400
UPDATE: Holders in Golden Ocean Will Receive 0.13749 Shares in Knightsbridge for Every Share Held, Knightsbridge Will Issue 61.5M Shares to Holders in Golden Ocean
Eddie Staley
Tue, 07 Oct 2014 17:49:37 -0400
Golden Ocean Group Reports Agreement for Merger Plan with Knightsbridge Shipping Limited
Eddie Staley
Tue, 07 Oct 2014 17:46:13 -0400
Knightsbridge Tankers Limited Shares Halted News Pending
Eddie Staley
Tue, 07 Oct 2014 17:15:32 -0400
EZchip Falls On Lowered Sales Forecast; Durata Therapeutics Shares Jump
Garrett Cook
Mon, 06 Oct 2014 15:27:54 -0400
Option Alert: Knightsbridge Tankers Shares Spike to High; Activity in Dec $12.5 Call; Currently $13.00
Charles Gross
Tue, 09 Sep 2014 10:15:49 -0400
VLCCF - Closing of transaction
Globe Newswire
Mar 16, 2015
VLCCF - Closing of transaction
Thomson Reuters
Mar 16, 2015
VLCCF - Knightsbridge Shipping Limited announces date of Special General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the previously announced merger with Golden Ocean Group Limited
Globe Newswire
Feb 11, 2015
VLCCF - Knightsbridge Shipping Limited announces date of Special General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the previously announced merger with Golden Ocean Group Limited
Thomson Reuters
Feb 11, 2015
GOGL - Delisting announcement for secondary listing on Singapore Stock Exchange
Thomson Reuters
Feb 10, 2015
VLCCF - Long Term Charter Contracts
Globe Newswire
Jan 07, 2015
GOGL - Golden Ocean Group Limited announces filing of Registration statement by Knightsbridge Shipping Liminted
Thomson Reuters
Nov 18, 2014
VLCCF - Knightsbridge Shipping Limited and Golden Ocean Group Limited agree to merge
Globe Newswire
Oct 07, 2014
GOGL - Golden Ocean Group Limited and Knightsbridge Shipping Limited agree to merge
Thomson Reuters
Oct 07, 2014
VLCCF - Knightsbridge Shipping Limited and Golden Ocean Group Limited agree to merge
Thomson Reuters
Oct 07, 2014
Partner Headlines
Whoa! Dry Shipping Shows Some Signs Of Life
Seeking Alpha
Mar 22, 2015
Longer Term, The Dry Shipping Industry May Be Doomed For Decades
Seeking Alpha
Mar 16, 2015
Navios Maritime Holdings: Basic Economics Dry Shipping's Rescue
Seeking Alpha
Feb 23, 2015
Why The Dry Shipping Market May Be More Hopeless Than We All Thought
Seeking Alpha
Feb 09, 2015
Here Is Why Dry Shipping Stocks Made An Across The Board Huge Splash
Seeking Alpha
Feb 04, 2015
Is 'No Reason To Buy Dry Shipping Stocks' Actually A Reason To Buy Them?
Seeking Alpha
Feb 02, 2015
Ruling 10 Russell 2000 Dividend Dogs Proclaim 11% To 37.4% January Upsides; 2 Jokers Declare Losses
Seeking Alpha
Jan 20, 2015
Roller Coaster Stock Price Of Knightsbridge Shipping
Seeking Alpha
Jan 20, 2015
Knightsbridge Shipping - Looking At The Course This Tanker Turned Bulker Has Charted
Seeking Alpha
Jan 16, 2015
Could India Bail Out The Ailing Dry Shipping Market?
Seeking Alpha
Jan 13, 2015
Earnings
View Earnings
Q3 2014
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.04
-0.11
Rev:
13.70M
19.34M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
