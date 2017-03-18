Read More

Onesavings Bank is a specialist lending banking group primarily focused on portions of the mortgage market. These activities include buy-to-let mortgages, commercial mortgages, residential development lending, secured lending, loans to high-net-worth individuals, and subordinated loans, among others. This business is supported by a traditional retail savings segment, which includes both direct and online banking. The group's operating model implements its activities through the use of multiple brands and shared infrastructure. The group's customer base mostly consists of consumers, entrepreneurs, and small and midsize businesses. Nearly all of the company's net revenue is net interest income.