Ossur hf design, development, manufacture, and sale of non-invasive orthopedic products. The company's products improve the mobility through technologies in the field of braces, supports, prosthetic limbs and compression therapy. Its segments are Bracing and Support, and Prosthetics segment. The bracing and supports products are used to support joints and other body parts for therapeutic and preventative purposes. It offers custom-made and off-the-shelf products with a focus on osteoarthritis and injury solutions. The Prosthetics segment includes artificial limbs and related products for individuals born without limbs. The company offers premium lower limb prosthetics, including liners, knees, and feet, as well as bionic upper limb products.