Earnings View Earnings

Company Profile

Ossen Innovation Co Ltd designs, engineers, manufactures and sells prestressed steel materials. The company's materials are used in the construction of bridges, highways and other infrastructure projects in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its product is categorized as coated products and uncoated products. Its coated products include zinc, rare earth and plain surface prestressed concrete. Primarily it is used in the construction of new bridges and the renovation of older bridges. Uncoated products consist of wires that are twisted into a bundle and used in precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges. It is categorized based on size, strength, and structure.
