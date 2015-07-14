Benzinga Pro
Summary
Twitter ($)
OSL Holdings Inc
OSLH
:OTCMKTS
Sector:
Industry:
0.0001
0 (0%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
0.0001
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
OSL Announces Intent to Enter into Management Services Contract and Future Equity Purchase Option with Medical Marijuana Firm Pacific Retail
PRNewswire
Jul 14, 2015
An Update on OSL from CEO Bob Rothenberg
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2015
OSL Holdings Hires Former GLAAD CEO Herndon Graddick as Chief Marketing and Policy Officer
PRNewswire
May 21, 2015
OSL Holdings Announces Joint Venture with Cheryl Shuman
PRNewswire
May 20, 2015
OSL Holdings Announces Major Recapitalization
PRNewswire
May 18, 2015
OSL Holdings Announces Addition of Jonathan D'Agostino as Acting Vice President of Corporate Development
PRNewswire
May 11, 2015
Earth Day: OSL Holdings Announces the Launch of a Grow Light LED Retail Program With Independence LED
PRNewswire
Apr 22, 2015
OSL Holdings Announces Intent to Enter into a JV & Licensing Agreement with Cheryl Shuman
PRNewswire
Apr 03, 2015
OSL Holdings Decides Against a Reverse Stock Split
Newswire
Mar 24, 2015
OSL Holdings' CEO Reflects On Progress For 2014, Recent Momentum And Expectations Of Robust Company And Legislative Growth For 2015
Globe Newswire
Jan 13, 2015
