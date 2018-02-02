Read More

Osaka Gas Co Ltd is a Japanese company which acts as an energy supplier. It is engaged in providing Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), electricity and other energy-related products and services. The company's business activities include marketing of gas and gas equipment, gas piping work and heat supply. It also provides LPG marketing, LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) marketing, industrial gas marketing and electric power supply. In addition, it provides energy supply, LNG vessel chartering and development of oil and natural gas business in overseas as well as development and leasing, IT (Information Technology) services, marketing of fine materials and carbon material products. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the business of production and supply of gas.