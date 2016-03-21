Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Paulson Announces New 17.9% Stake in Overseas Shipping
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 21 Mar 2016 06:14:46 -0400
Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Listing of Class A Common Stock
Eddie Staley
Fri, 20 Nov 2015 17:02:12 -0400
Overseas Shipholding Reports Q3 EPS $0.33 vs. Est. $0.20, Rev. $233.6M vs. Est. $229M
Hal Lindon
Mon, 09 Nov 2015 08:18:28 -0400
13D Filing from John Paulson's Paulson & Co. on Overseas Shipholding Shows New 19.4% Stake
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 13 Aug 2015 17:22:11 -0400
Overseas Shipholding Reports 18.1% According To 13D
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 08 May 2015 16:07:27 -0400
Overseas Shipholding Reports Q4 Adj. EPS $0.04, Rev. $198.9M; Estimates Not Given
Hal Lindon
Mon, 16 Mar 2015 17:02:17 -0400
Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Board Changes
Eddie Staley
Wed, 04 Mar 2015 17:36:21 -0400
Overseas Shipholding Group Names James Small SVP, General Counsel
Hal Lindon
Tue, 17 Feb 2015 09:48:25 -0400
Overseas Shipholding Group Appoints Capt. Ian Blackley as President, CEO
Hal Lindon
Tue, 20 Jan 2015 17:08:27 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Overseas Shipholding Group to Announce First Quarter 2016 Results on May 10, 2016
Business Wire
May 03, 2016
Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Stock Dividend and Listing of Class A Common Stock
Business Wire
Nov 20, 2015
Overseas Shipholding Group Reports Third Quarter 2015 Results
Business Wire
Nov 09, 2015
Overseas Shipholding Group to Announce Third Quarter 2015 Results on November 9, 2015
Business Wire
Nov 02, 2015
Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Board Changes
Business Wire
Aug 04, 2015
Overseas Shipholding Group to Announce Second Quarter 2015 Results on August 10, 2015
Business Wire
Jul 31, 2015
Overseas Shipholding Group Reports First Quarter 2015 Results
Business Wire
May 07, 2015
Overseas Shipholding Group To Announce First Quarter 2015 Results on May, 7 2015
Business Wire
Apr 28, 2015
Overseas Shipholding Group Appoints Brian Tanner as Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Business Wire
Apr 23, 2015
Overseas Shipholding Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2014 Results
Business Wire
Mar 16, 2015
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Overseas Shipholding Group - Out Of Bankruptcy
Seeking Alpha
Nov 28, 2016
Overseas Shipholding's (OSGB) CEO Capt. Ian Blackley on Q3 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Nov 09, 2016
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. 2016 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Seeking Alpha
Nov 09, 2016
Overseas Shipholding's (OSGB) CEO Capt. Ian Blackley on Q2 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Aug 09, 2016
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. 2016 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Seeking Alpha
Aug 09, 2016
Overseas Shipholding reports Q2 results
Seeking Alpha
Aug 09, 2016
Overseas Shipholding Group files to separate international business
Seeking Alpha
Jul 18, 2016
Wall Street Breakfast: Markets Struggle With Brexit Hangover
Seeking Alpha
Jun 27, 2016
Panama set for opening of canal expansion
Seeking Alpha
Jun 26, 2016
Overseas Shipholding's (OSGB) CEO Capt. Ian Blackley on Q1 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
May 10, 2016
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Earnings
Q2 2016
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2016-08-09
Rev:
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
