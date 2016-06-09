Read More

Japan Exchange Group, or JPX, is a vertically integrated exchange formed by the merger of Tokyo Stock Exchange, or TSE, and Osaka Securities Exchange, or OSE, in 2013. Following the merger, TSE forms the cash equities markets, while derivatives are traded on the OSE. JPX holds an approximate 90% stake in Japan Securities Clearing Corporation, or JSCC, which clears securities traded on both TSE and OSE, all other equity exchanges and proprietary trading systems in Japan. Over-the-counter financial instruments including Japanese government bonds, credit default swaps, and interest-rate swaps are also cleared by JSCC. JPX also owns Japan Securities Depository Center, which handles settlement and custody for the above financial instruments.