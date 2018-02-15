Read More

Oslo Bors VPS Holding ASA is a Norwegian operator of financial exchanges, which serve as a marketplace for listing and trading of securities. The company is a result of the merger between Oslo Bors Holding and VPS Holding. Its operations are classified into four business division; Oslo Bors, Verdipapirsentralen, Oslo Clearing and Oslo Market Solutions. The Oslo Bors is authorized to operate stock exchange activities, the Verdipapirsentralen registers rights to financial instruments, Oslo Clearing is licensed to operate as a clearing house for derivatives and equity instruments, as well as for borrowing and lending of financial instruments and Oslo Market Solutions is engaged in capturing, processing, distributing and presenting financial market data.