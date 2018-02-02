Market Overview

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
1/24/18Bank of AmericaMaintainsUnderperformUnderperform31.0
9/29/17BMO CapitalDowngradesMarket PerformUnderperform0.0
8/29/17Vertical ResearchDowngradesBuyHold0.0
Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 1.32 1.41 0.09
Rev: 606.80M 596.00M -10.80M
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-05-03
Rev:

Norbord is one of the largest global producers of oriented strand board, which is used as a structural panel for building applications. The majority of its mills are located throughout the United States, with additional capacity in Northern Europe.
