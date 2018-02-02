Benzinga Pro
Summary
Norbord Inc.
OSB
:NYSE
Sector:
Industry:
35.46
0.82 (2.37%)
After Hours 35.46
(%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
34.64
Price Open
34.89
Volume
150,770
Day's Range
34.77 - 36.05
52 Wk Range
27 - 41.88
50 Day Moving Avg.
35.48
PE Ratio
6.99006
Shares Outstanding
86.10M
Market Cap
3.05B
Analyst Rating
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
1/24/18
Bank of America
Maintains
Underperform
Underperform
31.0
9/29/17
BMO Capital
Downgrades
Market Perform
Underperform
0.0
8/29/17
Vertical Research
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
0.0
Norbord Reports Q4 Adj. EPS $1.41 vs $0.64 In Same Qtr. Last Year
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 02 Feb 2018 07:07:23 -0400
Norbord Shares Up 7.23% Amid Earlier Mildly Positive Mention From Bank of America In Paper/Forest Products Note
Hal Lindon
Wed, 24 Jan 2018 15:03:54 -0400
Norbord Reports Q3 Adj. EPS $1.39 vs $1.31 Est., Adj. EBITDA $200M
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 27 Oct 2017 06:54:54 -0400
12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
Lisa Levin
Fri, 29 Sep 2017 12:30:08 -0400
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 29, 2017
Lisa Levin
Fri, 29 Sep 2017 10:48:13 -0400
BMO Capital Downgrades Norbord Inc. Common Stock to Underperform
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 29 Sep 2017 06:59:49 -0400
Vertical Research Downgraded Shares of Norbord To Hold On 8/28, Firm Said Hurricane Harvey Not Likely To Boost Near-Term Results
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 29 Aug 2017 09:07:20 -0400
Norbord Q1 EPS $0.58 vs $0.62 Est, Sales $467M vs $470M Est
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 02 May 2017 06:15:30 -0400
Norbord Q4 EPS $0.64 vs $0.51 Est
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 03 Feb 2017 07:13:13 -0400
BMO Capital Downgrades Norbord to Market Perform
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 08 Aug 2016 06:57:26 -0400
New Research Coverage Highlights Xcerra, Sony Corp Ord, Norbord, SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Natural Resource Partners LP, and Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
Globe Newswire
14 hours ago
Norbord Inc. Announces Secondary Bought Deal Offering of Its Common Shares by Brookfield
Marketwired
Aug 02, 2017
LP Announces Mill Exchange to Increase Siding Capacity
Business Wire
Oct 28, 2016
Nobord (OSB) Presents At Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference - Slideshow
Seeking Alpha
4 days ago
TheBaron VI: Active February Brings New Strategy
Seeking Alpha
6 days ago
New Valuation Of Brookfield Asset Management
Seeking Alpha
Feb 27, 2018
Mercer, Schweitzer And Westlake Top 'Safer' Dividend Basic Materials February Gains
Seeking Alpha
Feb 21, 2018
Coal, Chips & Chemicals Charge Up, Per Broker February Targets
Seeking Alpha
Feb 20, 2018
Norbord's (OSB) CEO Peter Wijnbergen on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Feb 02, 2018
Norbord Inc. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Seeking Alpha
Feb 02, 2018
Norbord declares CAD 0.60 dividend
Seeking Alpha
Feb 02, 2018
Norbord beats by $0.10, beats on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Feb 02, 2018
Meritage Portfolio Management Buys Express Scripts Holding Co, Western Digital Corp, iShares ...
GuruFocus
Jan 29, 2018
Earnings
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
1.32
1.41
0.09
Rev:
606.80M
596.00M
-10.80M
Q1 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-05-03
Rev:
Company Profile
Norbord is one of the largest global producers of oriented strand board, which is used as a structural panel for building applications. The majority of its mills are located throughout the United States, with additional capacity in Northern Europe.
