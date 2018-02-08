Read More

OSRAM Licht AG is a Germany-based company that manufactures and distributes lighting fixtures and products. The firm's operations are organized in five segments: Classic Lamps and Ballasts; Specialty Lighting; Opto Semiconductors; Luminaries and Solutions; and LED Lamps and Solutions. Its product portfolio includes lamps, lighting systems, light emitting diodes and other opto semiconductors, light management systems, and outdoor lighting solutions which are sold under Osram, Sylvania, Siteco, and Traxon brand names.