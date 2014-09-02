Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade ORFG stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Headlines
Press Releases
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Bakken Energy Corp Announces Approval has been received for its New Name, Stock Symbol and Stock Dividend for the Company
Newswire
Sep 02, 2014
Bakken Energy Corp, announces the launch of new web-site and update on the name change, new symbol and dividend to shareholders
Newswire
Jul 31, 2014
Bakken Energy Corp Announces that Stock Dividend is Approved and will be Available to All Shareholders who are Eligible as of July 30, 2014
Newswire
Jul 24, 2014
Bakken Energy Corp. (Orofino Gold Corp.), Subsidiary Nations Oil and Gas Signs Letter of Intent to Create Joint Venture with Indigo Resources, Ltd.
Newswire
May 29, 2014
Bakken Energy Corp, Subsidiary Nations Oil and Gas Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Green River Refinery in Utah
Newswire
May 15, 2014
Bakken Energy Corp Begins Negotiation to Buy Oil Refinery in Southern Utah Uinta Basin
Newswire
Apr 24, 2014
Bakken Energy Corp Advises on Stock Dividend to All Common Shareholders and gives Corporate Update
Newswire
Apr 09, 2014
Orofino Gold Corp, ( Bakken Oil and Gas) Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Nations Oil and Gas LLC
Newswire
Jan 30, 2014
Orofino Gold Corp: The Company Announces Extension of Stock Dividend to All Common Shareholders through March 15, 2014
Newswire
Jan 17, 2014
Orofino Gold Corp Changes Name to Bakken Oil and Gas Corporation and Updates its Financials
Newswire
Jan 15, 2014
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products