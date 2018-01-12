Market Overview

Analyst Rating

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
2/17/17Maxim GroupDowngradesBuyHold0.0
4/10/13Ladenburg ThalmannInitiates Coverage onBuy15.8
Earnings

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.42 0.49 0.07
Rev: 21.55M 26.54M 4.99M
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-04-26
Rev:

Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities or RMBS across the United States. The principal and interest payments of its RMBS are guaranteed by the Federal National Mortgage Association, or Fannie Mae, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or Freddie Mac, or the Government National Mortgage Association, or Ginnie Mae, and are backed by single-family residential mortgage loans. The company's investment strategy is divided in two categories of Agency RMBS such as traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS, such as collateralized mortgage obligations, interest-only securities, and principal only securities. Orchid Island Capital is externally managed and advised by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a subsidiary of Bimini Capital Management, Inc.
