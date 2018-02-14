Market Overview

11/07/17BarclaysMaintainsOverweight60.0
11/02/17OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform54.0
11/02/17BarclaysMaintainsOverweight54.0

EPS: 0.86 0.87 0.01
Rev: 254.29M 256.88M 2.59M
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-05-02
Rev:

Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd is an Israel-based manufacturer of scientific instruments, although China is its biggest market. It manufactures products which can be used to test other products in development in terms of efficiency. Orbotech functions within three operating segments, electronic solutions, solar energy solutions and solutions for recognition software. The company secures a major share of its revenue from the sale of products to suit the needs of the electronics industry. It develops capital equipment for inspection and deposition for manufacturers of printed circuit boards and semiconductors devices. The Solar Energy segment manufactures photovoltaic energy systems and the recognition software segment develops check processing and healthcare payments automation solutions to banks.
