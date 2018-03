Read More

Orange is the incumbent telephone operator in France, which accounts for about 44% of the firm's sales. French revenue is split among wireless (39%), retail fixed-line (35%), and wholesale and other services. Orange's other largest revenue sources include Spain (13%), Poland (6.5%), and the rest of the world (18.3%). Orange Business Services also supplies 15.4% of sales. Orange's objective is to manage growth opportunities and costs for the optimal benefit of its stakeholders.