Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
10/28/16
Chardan Capital
Downgrades
Buy
Neutral
10/28/16
Aegis Capital
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
11/04/15
Chardan Capital
Initiates Coverage on
Buy
6.0
Headlines
Press Releases
10 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Monday
Lisa Levin
Mon, 03 Jul 2017 12:21:21 -0400
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Up 150 Points; NASDAQ Turns Lower
Lisa Levin
Mon, 03 Jul 2017 12:20:29 -0400
Merger Monday: 9 M&A Firecrackers Ahead Of Market Holiday
Elizabeth Balboa
Mon, 03 Jul 2017 10:32:35 -0400
Opexa Therapeutics to Acquire Acer Therapeutics
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 03 Jul 2017 06:22:15 -0400
Opexa Therapeutics Reduces Workforce By 7 Full-Time Employees, Estimates It Will Incur Aggregate Cash Charges of ~$200K With Reduction
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 01 Feb 2017 08:39:57 -0400
12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
Lisa Levin
Fri, 23 Dec 2016 13:56:00 -0400
Opexa Pops to High of $1.08 on Volume
Charles Gross
Thu, 22 Dec 2016 11:50:55 -0400
15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Monday
Lisa Levin
Mon, 12 Dec 2016 14:07:42 -0400
Opexa Therapeutics Says Received Notice That Merck Serono Would Not Be Exercising Its Option To Acquire Exclusive Worldwide License To Co's Tcelna Program For MS
Charles Gross
Fri, 25 Nov 2016 08:36:59 -0400
15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
Lisa Levin
Tue, 22 Nov 2016 14:52:04 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Opexa Therapeutics, Inc. Urges Shareholders to Vote FOR the Merger with Acer Therapeutics; The Merger will Not Go Forward Unless ALL Proposals are Approved
PRLive
Sep 13, 2017
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Opexa Therapeutics Shareholders Vote "FOR" the Proposed Merger and Related Proposals
PRLive
Sep 11, 2017
Opexa Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
PRLive
Aug 14, 2017
Opexa Therapeutics Sets Date for Special Meeting of Shareholders
PRLive
Aug 09, 2017
Acer Therapeutics and Opexa Therapeutics Sign Merger Agreement
PRLive
Jul 03, 2017
Opexa Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
PRLive
May 12, 2017
Opexa Therapeutics Reports 2016 Year End Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
PRLive
Mar 28, 2017
Opexa Facility Becomes Foundation for Contract Manufacturing and Development Organization for Cellular Therapies
PRLive
Feb 01, 2017
Opexa Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Accesswire
Nov 14, 2016
Opexa Announces Reduction in Workforce in Light of Top-Line Results from Phase 2b Abili-T Trial of Tcelna(R) (imilecleucel-T) in Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis
Accesswire
Nov 02, 2016
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
Company News for July 05, 2017
Zacks
Jul 05, 2017
Biotech Stock Roundup: Cara Plunges on Study Data, Regulatory Updates & More
Zacks
Jul 05, 2017
Opexa transitions manufacturing and development ops to KBI Biopharma
Seeking Alpha
Feb 01, 2017
Healthcare - Top Gainers / Losers as of 11:00 am
Seeking Alpha
Dec 23, 2016
Healthcare - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 11:00 am
Seeking Alpha
Dec 12, 2016
Premarket Gainers / Losers as of 9:10 am
Seeking Alpha
Dec 12, 2016
Opexa up almost 50%, equity offering coming?
Seeking Alpha
Dec 09, 2016
Opexa Therapeutics misses by $0.03, revenue in-line
Seeking Alpha
Nov 14, 2016
Midday Gainers / Losers
Seeking Alpha
Oct 31, 2016
Healthcare - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 11:00 am
Seeking Alpha
Oct 31, 2016
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Earnings
View Earnings
Q2 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.12
-0.09
0.03
Rev:
0.00
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
