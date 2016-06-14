Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
Trade OPWR stock with recommended broker Ally Invest. Commissions as low as $3.95.

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
5/03/16Avondale PartnersDowngradesMarket OutperformMarket Perform
3/01/16WunderlichMaintainsBuy9.0
3/01/16William BlairDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Show more Loading articles...
Show more Loading articles...

Earnings View Earnings

Q1 2016 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: -0.15 -0.08
Rev: 36.55M 36.69M
EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
Rev: