All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Analyst Rating
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
5/03/16
Avondale Partners
Downgrades
Market Outperform
Market Perform
3/01/16
Wunderlich
Maintains
Buy
9.0
3/01/16
William Blair
Downgrades
Outperform
Market Perform
Headlines
Press Releases
Shares of Opower Halted, Code Not Listed
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 14 Jun 2016 09:00:56 -0400
6 SaaS Acquisitions Seen In 2016 Signal A Shift In Private Equity Appetite
Javier Hasse
Wed, 01 Jun 2016 16:21:58 -0400
Avondale Partners Downgrades Opower to Market Perform
Eddie Staley
Tue, 03 May 2016 09:34:30 -0400
Benzinga's M&A Chatter for Monday May 2, 2016
Charles Gross
Mon, 02 May 2016 21:16:49 -0400
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Down 2.5%
Lisa Levin
Mon, 02 May 2016 14:35:03 -0400
Mid-Day Market Update: Opower Gains On Acquisition News; BIND Therapeutics Shares Dip
Lisa Levin
Mon, 02 May 2016 12:21:17 -0400
Benzinga's Volume Movers
Lisa Levin
Mon, 02 May 2016 10:26:21 -0400
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Sysco Profit Beats Views
Lisa Levin
Mon, 02 May 2016 10:17:32 -0400
Oracle Buys Opower For $532 Million
R. Chandrasekaran
Mon, 02 May 2016 09:17:04 -0400
10 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Monica Gerson
Mon, 02 May 2016 08:28:57 -0400
Opower's Utility Partners Save 11 Terawatt-Hours of Energy
Business Wire
Jun 10, 2016
Utility Executives See Cloud Software as Critical to Improving Customer Engagement
Business Wire
May 25, 2016
Opower Announces First Quarter 2016 Financial Results
Business Wire
May 09, 2016
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Opower, Inc. Buyout
Business Wire
May 04, 2016
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces Investigation as to Whether the Sale of Opower, Inc. for $10.30 Per Share to Oracle is Fair to Shareholders
Business Wire
May 04, 2016
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Law Offices of Marc S. Henzel Announces Investigation into the proposed sale of Cash America International, Inc., ExamWorks Group Inc., Opower, Inc. and Symmetry Surgical Inc.
PRNewswire
May 04, 2016
Opower Shareholder Notice: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces the Investigation of Opower, Inc. (OPWR) over the Proposed Sale of the Company to Oracle Corporation
Business Wire
May 03, 2016
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces Investigation as to Whether the Sale of Opower, Inc. for $10.30 Per Share to Oracle is Fair to Shareholders
PRNewswire
May 03, 2016
OPOWER, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Former SEC Attorney Willie Briscoe and Powers Taylor LLP Believe the Acquisition by Oracle Corporation May be Unfair to Shareholders
Business Wire
May 03, 2016
Ryan & Maniskas, LLP Announces Investigation of OPOWER, Inc.
PRNewswire
May 03, 2016
Workiva: A Beneficiary Of Growing Regulations
Seeking Alpha
Jun 15, 2016
Amazon And Fiat Deal Ahead?
Seeking Alpha
Jun 14, 2016
Why Is Microsoft Buying LinkedIn? What Next?
Seeking Alpha
Jun 13, 2016
ChannelAdvisor: A Good Time To Change Your Opinion
Seeking Alpha
Jun 10, 2016
Five9: With Expectations Down From The Clouds, It's A Good Time To Contact Again
Seeking Alpha
May 18, 2016
Notable earnings after Monday's close
Seeking Alpha
May 08, 2016
After the Opower Inc Acquisition: Who's Left in the Smart Grid Space?
Small Cap Network
May 03, 2016
Will Amazon Kill GrubHub?
Seeking Alpha
May 02, 2016
Midday Gainers/ Losers
Seeking Alpha
May 02, 2016
Oracle Expands Cloud-Based Utilities Push With Opower Acquisition
Investor's Business Daily
May 02, 2016
Earnings
Q1 2016
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.15
-0.08
Rev:
36.55M
36.69M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
