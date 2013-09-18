Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
7/31/13
Jefferies
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
13.3
7/31/13
Canaccord Genuity
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
13.0
5/10/13
Baird
Downgrades
Outperform
Neutral
16.0
Headlines
Press Releases
SEC Filing from Optimer Pharma Shows Co. Setting Special Holder Meeting on Cubist Deal for Oct. 23rd
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 18 Sep 2013 16:57:55 -0400
HSR Waiting Period Expires for Cubist, Optimer Deal
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 13 Sep 2013 08:32:20 -0400
Cubist Pharma Reports Pricing of $700M in Convertible Senior Notes, Expecting Proceeds of $679M
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 05 Sep 2013 08:06:54 -0400
Cubist Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Offering of $600M of Convertible Senior Notes
Eddie Staley
Tue, 03 Sep 2013 16:01:13 -0400
Optimer Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Q2 EPS of $(0.55) vs $(0.61) Est; Revenue of $20.10M vs $21.25M Est
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 01 Aug 2013 08:09:45 -0400
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher, MasterCard Profit Tops Estimates
Jake L'Ecuyer
Wed, 31 Jul 2013 10:49:46 -0400
UPDATE: Jefferies Downgrades Optimer Pharmaceuticals Following CBST Sale Announcement
Dwight Einhorn
Wed, 31 Jul 2013 08:59:32 -0400
UPDATE: Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Optimer Pharmaceuticals Following Merger Proposal
Dwight Einhorn
Wed, 31 Jul 2013 08:21:06 -0400
Benzinga's Top Pre-Market Losers
Lisa Levin
Wed, 31 Jul 2013 08:18:44 -0400
Benzinga Market Primer: Wednesday, July 31: Futures Higher Heading Into FOMC Decision
Matthew Kanterman
Wed, 31 Jul 2013 06:33:42 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Cubist Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Optimer Pharmaceuticals
Business Wire
Oct 24, 2013
Stellar Biotechnologies Appoints Tessie Che, Ph.D. to Board of Directors
Marketwired
Sep 25, 2013
Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period Expires for Cubist Acquisition of Optimer
Business Wire
Sep 13, 2013
Cubist Pharmaceuticals Prices $700 Million of Convertible Senior Notes
Business Wire
Sep 05, 2013
Cubist Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Offering of $600 Million of Convertible Senior Notes
Business Wire
Sep 03, 2013
Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Optimer Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Newswire
Aug 12, 2013
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Law Office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces Investigation of Optimer Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Business Wire
Aug 12, 2013
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Law Office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces Investigation of Optimer Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - OPTR
Newswire
Aug 05, 2013
Investigations into Proposed Buyouts of Optimer Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Trius Therapeutics, Inc. and Maidenform Brands, Inc. Announced by Holzer Holzer & Fistel, LLC
Business Wire
Aug 01, 2013
Ryan & Maniskas, LLP Announces Investigation of Optimer Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Newswire
Aug 01, 2013
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Partner Headlines
Cubist Pharma Misses on Earnings and Revenues in Q3 - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Oct 23, 2013
Cubist Pharma Prices Senior Notes - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Sep 10, 2013
Voluntary Recall at Cubist Pharma - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Aug 30, 2013
Still Neutral on Cubist Pharma - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Aug 20, 2013
Narrower-Than-Expected Loss at Optimer - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Aug 02, 2013
Cubist Pharma Announces Acquisition Deals - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Jul 31, 2013
Earnings Miss at Cubist Pharma - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Jul 19, 2013
Wider-than-Expected Loss at Optimer - Analyst Blog
Zacks
May 10, 2013
Optimer's Dificid Cleared Down Under - Analyst Blog
Zacks
May 01, 2013
1Q Earnings Beat at Cubist Pharma - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Apr 19, 2013
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Earnings
View Earnings
Q2 2013
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.61
-0.55
Rev:
21.25M
20.10M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
