Opus Group AB is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of products and services for the automotive industry, vehicle inspection stations, and vehicle repair shops. Some of the equipment to Europe is produced in Asia. Examples of products are emission gas analyzers, diagnostic equipment, brake testers, wheel alignment equipment and complete test lines. Its business in North America include products such as vehicle databases, computerized control systems for vehicle emissions, PC-based control systems for vehicle safety, wireless vehicle inspection systems (Remote OBD), unmanned vehicle inspection machines and fuel tank testers.