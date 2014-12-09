Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
Trade OPLK stock with recommended broker Ally Invest. Commissions as low as $3.95.

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
8/08/14Stifel NicolausMaintainsBuy24.0
7/30/14B. RileyMaintainsBuy23.0
5/01/14Stifel NicolausMaintainsBuy19.0
Show more Loading articles...
Show more Loading articles...

Earnings View Earnings

Q1 2015 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.26 0.34
Rev: 55.28M 57.10M
EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
Rev: