Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade OPLK stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
8/08/14
Stifel Nicolaus
Maintains
Buy
24.0
7/30/14
B. Riley
Maintains
Buy
23.0
5/01/14
Stifel Nicolaus
Maintains
Buy
19.0
Headlines
Press Releases
UPDATE: Gamco Previous Stake In Oplink Was 8.24%; Increased To 9.55%
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 09 Dec 2014 16:51:51 -0400
From 13D: Gamco Reports 9.55% Stake In Oplink Communications Inc
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 09 Dec 2014 16:50:05 -0400
Benzinga's M&A Chatter for Wednesday November 19, 2014
Charles Gross
Wed, 19 Nov 2014 21:52:17 -0400
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Constellium Drops On Downbeat Earnings; Stage Stores Shares Jump
Garrett Cook
Wed, 19 Nov 2014 16:16:08 -0400
Mid-Day Gainers From November 19: Stage Stores, China Distance Education, Oplink, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Staples
Alex Furno
Wed, 19 Nov 2014 13:13:09 -0400
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Lowe's Profit Beats Street View
Garrett Cook
Wed, 19 Nov 2014 11:52:27 -0400
Benzinga's Volume Movers
Lisa Levin
Wed, 19 Nov 2014 11:31:44 -0400
Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs
Lisa Levin
Wed, 19 Nov 2014 11:20:27 -0400
Morning Market Movers
Lisa Levin
Wed, 19 Nov 2014 10:45:25 -0400
Shares of Oplink Resume, Now Up 14%
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 19 Nov 2014 09:31:57 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Koch Industries, Inc. Completes Purchase of Oplink Communications, Inc.
Business Wire
Dec 23, 2014
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Launches An Investigation Into The Proposed Sale Of Oplink Communications, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm For Additional Information
Business Wire
Nov 24, 2014
OPLK SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Launches Investigation of the Board of Directors of Oplink Communications, Inc. Regarding the Fairness of the Sale of the Company to Koch Optics, Inc.
Business Wire
Nov 21, 2014
OPLINK COMMUNICATIONS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces the Investigation of Oplink Communications, Inc. Over the Proposed Sale of the Company to Koch Industries, Inc. - OPLK
Newswire
Nov 20, 2014
Ryan & Maniskas, LLP Announces Investigation of Oplink Communications, Inc.
Newswire
Nov 20, 2014
OPLK INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces Investigation of the Board of Directors of Oplink Communications, Inc. in Connection With the Fairness of the Sale of the Company to Koch Optics, Inc. -- OPLK
Newswire
Nov 20, 2014
OPLINK COMMUNICATIONS (OPLK) INVESTIGATION - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Oplink Communications, Inc.
Business Wire
Nov 20, 2014
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Launches An Investigation Into The Proposed Sale Of Oplink Communications, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm For Additional Information
Business Wire
Nov 19, 2014
Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Oplink Communications, Inc.
Newswire
Nov 19, 2014
Acquisition of Oplink Communications, Inc. (OPLK) by Koch Industries, Inc. May Not Be in Shareholders' Best Interests
Newswire
Nov 19, 2014
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
Merger Arbitrage Mondays - December 29, 2014
Seeking Alpha
Dec 29, 2014
Apple (AAPL) Plans to Launch iPhone 6 Mini Version in 2015 - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Dec 08, 2014
Tech Data Corp. (TECD) Initiates $100M Share Repurchase Plan - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Dec 05, 2014
Ciena (CIEN) Offers Agility Matrix Solutions for MSPs - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Dec 04, 2014
Can the Rally in Oplink (OPLK) Shares Continue? - Tale of the Tape
Zacks
Nov 20, 2014
Moving Average Crossover Alert: Oplink (OPLK) - Tale of the Tape
Zacks
Aug 13, 2014
Investor Donald Smith Buys Validus, Seacor, News Corp, Oplink
GuruFocus
Aug 13, 2014
Oplink (OPLK) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? - Tale of the Tape
Zacks
Jul 31, 2014
JDS Uniphase Acquires Trendium - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Feb 03, 2014
Can Oplink Communications, (OPLK) Continue to Surge? - Tale of the Tape
Zacks
Jan 08, 2014
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Earnings
View Earnings
Q1 2015
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.26
0.34
Rev:
55.28M
57.10M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products