Analyst Rating

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
2/28/18Chardan CapitalMaintainsNeutralNeutral4.0
12/13/16Gabelli & Co.DowngradesBuyHold0.0
12/13/16Goldman SachsUpgradesSellNeutral5.0
Earnings

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: -0.55 -0.26 0.29
Rev: 1.00M 0.00 -1.00M
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-05-02
Rev:

Company Profile

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also engaged in developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. All the business activity of the group is functioned through the United States.
