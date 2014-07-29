Read More

Ourpet's Co develops and markets products for improving the health, safety, comfort, and enjoyment of pets. Its brands include OurPet's, Pet Zone, Flappy, SmartScoop, Ecopure Naturals, Play-N-Squeak, Durapet, and Clipnosis, Festiva and Cosmic Pet. The company market products, such as a dog, cat, and bird feeders; dog and cat toys; cat and dog waste management products; catnip products; and natural, nutritional pet supplements and topical products. The company sells its products in the following market segments: Mass Retailers, Pet Superstores, Regional Pet Chains, Pet Catalogues, Internet, Clubs, Military Exchange Chains, Grocery Chains, Pet Food Manufacturers, Pet Distributors, and International Customers.