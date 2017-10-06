Benzinga Pro
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From October 5: Penn National-Pinnacle, Onvia-Deltek, Boeing-Aurora, Toshiba
Charles Gross
Fri, 06 Oct 2017 07:47:51 -0400
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises Over 100 Points; NeoPhotonics Shares Slide
Lisa Levin
Thu, 05 Oct 2017 14:31:14 -0400
16 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday
Lisa Levin
Thu, 05 Oct 2017 12:41:48 -0400
Mid-Day Market Update: Onvia Climbs On Acquisition News; Intellicheck Shares Plummet
Lisa Levin
Thu, 05 Oct 2017 12:14:13 -0400
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Constellation Brands Earnings Beat Views
Lisa Levin
Thu, 05 Oct 2017 10:13:37 -0400
Onvia Shares Resume Trade, Now Up 99%
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 05 Oct 2017 08:40:44 -0400
Onvia Shares To Resume Trade At 8:30 a.m. EDT
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 05 Oct 2017 08:04:46 -0400
Onvia Reports Will Be Purchased By Deltek For $9/Share, $70M Deal
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 05 Oct 2017 08:00:41 -0400
Onvia Shares Halted News Pending
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 05 Oct 2017 07:58:27 -0400
Onvia Reports Q2 Loss/Share $(0.10) vs. $(0.02) In Same Qtr. Last Year, Sales $6.1M vs. $6M YoY
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 03 Aug 2017 16:52:46 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Deltek Completes Its Acquisition of Onvia
Globe Newswire
Nov 17, 2017
Onvia Releases 2018 State & Local Government Contracting Forecast
PRNewswire
Nov 16, 2017
Onvia Releases On-Demand Presentations Designed to Help Sales, Marketing and Data Leaders Achieve Success in the Public Sector
PRNewswire
Nov 15, 2017
Onvia Announces New Visualization and Analytics Features Now Available in Onvia 8
PRNewswire
Nov 09, 2017
The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Onvia, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Deltek
Business Wire
Nov 02, 2017
Stull, Stull & Brody Notifies Investors of a Complaint Filed in Connection with the Sale of Onvia, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVI) to Deltek, Inc. for $9 Per Share
Globe Newswire
Nov 01, 2017
The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Onvia, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Deltek – ONVI
Business Wire
Oct 20, 2017
Onvia's Q3 Procurement Snapshot Reveals 3rd Straight Quarter of Growth in Bidding Opportunities
PRNewswire
Oct 19, 2017
Deltek Commences Tender Offer to Acquire Onvia, Inc.
Globe Newswire
Oct 19, 2017
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of Onvia, Inc. to Deltek for $9.00 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders
Business Wire
Oct 16, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Ewing Morris Dark Horse LP Annual Update 2017
Seeking Alpha
Feb 06, 2018
Stull, Stull & Brody Notifies Investors of a Complaint Filed in Connection with the Sale of ...
GuruFocus
Nov 01, 2017
Onvia's (ONVI) CEO Russ Mann on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Feb 28, 2017
Onvia reports Q4 results
Seeking Alpha
Feb 28, 2017
Onvia's (ONVI) CEO Hank Riner on Q3 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Nov 06, 2016
Onvia's (ONVI) CEO Hank Riner on Q2 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Aug 02, 2016
Onvia's (ONVI) CEO Henry Riner on Q1 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
May 03, 2016
Onvia's (ONVI) CEO Henry Riner on Q4 2015 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Feb 25, 2016
InsiderInsights.com Daily Round-Up 12/21/15: Harvest Capital, Carolina Financial, Shake Shack, Prospect Capital
Seeking Alpha
Dec 22, 2015
InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 12/3/15: SHAK, ROVI, CAPL
Seeking Alpha
Dec 06, 2015
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Q2 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2017-08-03
Rev:
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
